Vise Technologies Inc. Invests $261,000 in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 224,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after buying an additional 103,178 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 283.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 226,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after buying an additional 167,724 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 151,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 45,900 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 106,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of OCDX opened at $17.63 on Friday. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $22.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.63 and a 200 day moving average of $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,761.24, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Profile

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc provides in-vitro diagnostics solutions to the clinical laboratory and transfusion medicine communities worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results.

Further Reading

