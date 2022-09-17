Vise Technologies Inc. Invests $276,000 in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 14.0% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 4,531,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,091,000 after buying an additional 556,274 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 322.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 706,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,610,000 after buying an additional 539,539 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 93.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,703,000 after buying an additional 379,161 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 1,783.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 385,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,503,000 after buying an additional 364,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 255.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 255,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,571,000 after buying an additional 183,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE PFSI opened at $53.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.73 and a 200-day moving average of $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.29. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.53 and a 52-week high of $71.52.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $1.06. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The company had revenue of $511.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 6.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anne Mccallion sold 7,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $460,022.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,084.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anne Mccallion sold 7,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $460,022.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,084.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Spector sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total transaction of $2,636,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,386 shares in the company, valued at $39,857,011.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,319. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.60.

PennyMac Financial Services Profile

(Get Rating)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Featured Articles

