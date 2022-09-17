Vise Technologies Inc. Invests $288,000 in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COOP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 25.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,125,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,582 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,378,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,599,000 after purchasing an additional 221,443 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 80.6% during the first quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 12,377.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,841,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,469 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 21.3% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,221,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,185,000 after purchasing an additional 214,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Mr. Cooper Group

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $1,762,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,090,671.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 138,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,610,160. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ COOP opened at $43.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.20. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.81 and a twelve month high of $52.34.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 39.35%. The company had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.70 million. Research analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.