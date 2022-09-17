Vise Technologies Inc. Invests $297,000 in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 33.4% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 260.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

TRI stock opened at $110.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.31 and a 200-day moving average of $105.27. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.55 and a fifty-two week high of $123.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.51%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRI. CIBC upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.71.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

