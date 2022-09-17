Vise Technologies Inc. Invests $299,000 in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SO. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Southern Price Performance

Southern stock opened at $77.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.63. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $60.99 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $82.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 95.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,057,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,406,509.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,109,655 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

