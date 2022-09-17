Vise Technologies Inc. Makes New $210,000 Investment in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,777 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $666,860,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,194,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $836,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,146 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,425,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,346,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,617 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,404,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,651,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on BMO. BMO Capital Markets lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Desjardins dropped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. TD Securities dropped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Europe upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.72.

Bank of Montreal Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:BMO opened at $95.54 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $90.41 and a 1 year high of $122.77. The stock has a market cap of $64.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.87 and a 200-day moving average of $104.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.63. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 30.66%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.086 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.93%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

