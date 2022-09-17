Vise Technologies Inc. Makes New $231,000 Investment in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MFC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,079,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Manulife Financial by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Manulife Financial by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 64,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Manulife Financial by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,514,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,051,000 after buying an additional 353,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. 44.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $17.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.83 and a 200 day moving average of $18.70. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $22.19.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.258 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 33.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

