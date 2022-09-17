Vise Technologies Inc. Makes New $238,000 Investment in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Lease Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AL opened at $34.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.61 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Air Lease Co. has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $50.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.74.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $557.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.23 million. Air Lease had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently -64.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on Air Lease from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

