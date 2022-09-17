Vise Technologies Inc. Makes New $296,000 Investment in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 149.0% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 203,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,619,000 after buying an additional 121,538 shares during the period. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,467,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 414,851 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,692,000 after purchasing an additional 11,612 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,025,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 20.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,075,966 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $393,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,620 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

SU opened at $30.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.14. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.44 and a fifty-two week high of $42.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.99 and its 200 day moving average is $34.02. The stock has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.25.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.3656 per share. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 27.66%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.38.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

See Also

