Vise Technologies Inc. Makes New $301,000 Investment in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 9.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unilever Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of UL stock opened at $45.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.84. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $42.54 and a one year high of $55.21.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.4555 dividend. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. DZ Bank lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Unilever in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Stories

