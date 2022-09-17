Vise Technologies Inc. Makes New Investment in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 11.4% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 33,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth $317,000. Kidder Stephen W increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 4.2% in the first quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 89,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 31.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CNI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Canadian National Railway to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $113.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.36.

CNI stock opened at $116.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.21. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $106.61 and a 52-week high of $137.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 38.78%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

