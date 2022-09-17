Vise Technologies Inc. Makes New Investment in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth approximately $321,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 25,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 4,799.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 145,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,948,000 after acquiring an additional 142,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. 63.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Stock Performance

Shares of NTR stock opened at $86.06 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $60.60 and a 12 month high of $117.25. The stock has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.22.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTR. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Nutrien to $102.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.75.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.