Vise Technologies Inc. Purchases 241 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,054 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,525,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,599,640,000 after acquiring an additional 36,016,818 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,569,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,073,716,000 after acquiring an additional 30,732,205 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,577,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,170,192,000 after acquiring an additional 17,896,122 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,423,132,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at about $777,111,000. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,518 shares of company stock worth $15,378,613. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective (up from $99.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.30.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $76.51 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $71.60 and a one year high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.97.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

