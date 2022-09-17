Vise Technologies Inc. Purchases New Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,632 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 39,235.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 570,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $92,331,000 after purchasing an additional 568,919 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,384,041 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $238,457,000 after purchasing an additional 263,275 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Amedisys by 937.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 187,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,415,000 after acquiring an additional 169,770 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Amedisys by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 340,741 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $58,706,000 after acquiring an additional 168,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Amedisys by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,896,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $671,378,000 after acquiring an additional 138,484 shares in the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $120.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.61 and a 52-week high of $188.88.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $557.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.12 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Amedisys news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 557 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $64,055.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMED shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $117.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Amedisys to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group cut shares of Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Amedisys from $199.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.25.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

