Vise Technologies Inc. Purchases New Position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,408,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,510,000 after acquiring an additional 9,922 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 110.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after buying an additional 48,008 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beacon Roofing Supply

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 103,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.73 per share, with a total value of $5,999,936.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,859,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,843,495.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $229,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,190.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 103,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.73 per share, with a total value of $5,999,936.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,859,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,843,495.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply Price Performance

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $54.47 on Friday. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.71 and a 52-week high of $65.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.54 and a 200-day moving average of $58.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 29.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BECN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $66.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.43.

Beacon Roofing Supply Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

