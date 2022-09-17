Vise Technologies Inc. Purchases New Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Capital One Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 200,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,065,000 after buying an additional 10,687 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,221,000 after buying an additional 11,632 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 124,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,095,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $207.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.93.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $304,663.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $35,049.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $304,663.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,328 shares of company stock valued at $8,446,157. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $101.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.42. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $98.53 and a 1-year high of $174.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.05.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

