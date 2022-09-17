Vise Technologies Inc. Purchases New Shares in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 1st quarter valued at $414,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 1st quarter valued at $432,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.11% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

Shares of COKE opened at $432.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $496.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $509.29. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1 year low of $378.15 and a 1 year high of $656.11.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.34%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

