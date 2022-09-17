Vise Technologies Inc. Purchases New Shares in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,563 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 204,726 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after buying an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 323,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 50,002 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 681,244 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after buying an additional 234,933 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $515,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 541,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the period. 82.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SWN shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.56.

Southwestern Energy Stock Down 5.8 %

NYSE:SWN opened at $7.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.14. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $9.87.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 165.90%. Southwestern Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 294.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, June 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 13.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Southwestern Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Featured Articles

