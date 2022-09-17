Vise Technologies Inc. Purchases New Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.
In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,828 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company's stock.
Coca-Cola stock opened at $59.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $257.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.54.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.64%.
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
