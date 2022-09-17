Vise Technologies Inc. Sells 4,849 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Vise Technologies Inc. reduced its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 69.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,849 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of DaVita by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in DaVita by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DaVita by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in DaVita by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in DaVita by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of DaVita from $128.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of DaVita from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DaVita has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.43.

In related news, COO Michael David Staffieri acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,554,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,754,463. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita stock opened at $92.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.69, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.97 and a fifty-two week high of $124.81.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

