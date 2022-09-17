Vise Technologies Inc. Sells 627 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Vise Technologies Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $2,589,853,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Linde by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,835,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,714,440,000 after buying an additional 2,646,192 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $504,023,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Linde by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,657,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,654,399,000 after buying an additional 1,416,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,679,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,202,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,221 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Linde Stock Performance

LIN opened at $283.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $290.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.80. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $265.12 and a 1 year high of $352.18. The company has a market capitalization of $141.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.12. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 67.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reduced their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.60.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

