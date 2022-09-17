Vise Technologies Inc. Sells 6,423 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Vise Technologies Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,423 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 3,378.6% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,264,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,615 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Insider Transactions at Leggett & Platt

In other news, Chairman Karl G. Glassman sold 26,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $1,070,032.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 852,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,570,063.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Price Performance

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $36.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.19 and a 1 year high of $48.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.35.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently 61.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on LEG. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Leggett & Platt Profile

(Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.