Vise Technologies Inc. Takes $208,000 Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,779,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,102,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $75.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.82. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.04. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.69 and a 12 month high of $87.99.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $958.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.54 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Stephens reduced their target price on MSC Industrial Direct to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, William Blair lowered MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mitchell Jacobson acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.25 per share, for a total transaction of $14,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 272,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,684,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mitchell Jacobson acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.25 per share, for a total transaction of $14,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 272,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,684,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.27, for a total value of $617,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,975.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,059 shares of company stock worth $3,052,688. Company insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.