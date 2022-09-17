Vise Technologies Inc. Takes $211,000 Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,233 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,094,202 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,195,000 after purchasing an additional 31,971 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 39,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 10,769 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,357 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Murphy Oil in the first quarter worth $16,081,000. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 5,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $201,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,815.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 5,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $201,102.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,758 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,815.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director T Jay Collins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,723.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

Murphy Oil stock opened at $39.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Murphy Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $19.48 and a twelve month high of $45.79.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.87 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 100.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 30.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MUR shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.13.

About Murphy Oil

(Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

