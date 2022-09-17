Vise Technologies Inc. Takes $228,000 Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.7% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.4% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,656,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ITW stock opened at $194.06 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.89%.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

