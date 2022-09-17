Vise Technologies Inc. Takes $230,000 Position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $924,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 846,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,070,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 299.6% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 7,729 shares during the period.
In related news, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 39,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total transaction of $3,320,022.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,467,524.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ AAWW opened at $99.41 on Friday. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.70 and a twelve month high of $101.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.91.
Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.06. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.
