Vise Technologies Inc. Takes $252,000 Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 986,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,685,000 after buying an additional 25,737 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 771,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,432,000 after purchasing an additional 19,834 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cirrus Logic

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total transaction of $160,861.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,155.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $84,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,467.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total value of $160,861.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,155.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $75.01 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.03 and a 12-month high of $95.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.14.

Cirrus Logic announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Cirrus Logic to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.60.

Cirrus Logic Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

