Vise Technologies Inc. Takes $284,000 Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,960 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2,750.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 178.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 125.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on BNS. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Desjardins cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$92.00 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Down 0.5 %

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $53.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.45 and a 200-day moving average of $63.75. The stock has a market cap of $63.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $53.05 and a 52-week high of $74.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.7897 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 48.63%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

