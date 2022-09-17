Vise Technologies Inc. Takes Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,479 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,537,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $457,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,170,727 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $218,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207,740 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 11,824,204 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $196,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,276 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,807,331 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $96,516,000 after acquiring an additional 240,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 313.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,230,757 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $86,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965,329 shares in the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Public Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VOD stock opened at $12.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a twelve month low of $12.34 and a twelve month high of $19.05.

VOD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 168 ($2.03) to GBX 165 ($1.99) in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 146 ($1.76) to GBX 143 ($1.73) in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 155 ($1.87) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 140 ($1.69) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

