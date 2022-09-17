Vise Technologies Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Vise Technologies Inc. reduced its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in Copart by 78.4% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its stake in Copart by 58.2% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Copart by 91.5% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPRT stock opened at $110.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.92. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.21 and a fifty-two week high of $161.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.16.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. Copart had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $883.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Copart to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Copart from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

