Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Gap Up to $12.46

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.46, but opened at $12.94. Vodafone Group Public shares last traded at $12.63, with a volume of 63,758 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 155 ($1.87) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 168 ($2.03) to GBX 165 ($1.99) in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 146 ($1.76) to GBX 143 ($1.73) in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.28 and its 200-day moving average is $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VOD. Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the 1st quarter worth $70,827,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 313.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,230,757 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $86,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965,329 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,170,727 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $218,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207,740 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,012,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $66,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,537,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $457,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,100 shares during the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

