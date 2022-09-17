Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Gap Up to $12.46

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.46, but opened at $12.94. Vodafone Group Public shares last traded at $12.63, with a volume of 63,758 shares traded.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 155 ($1.87) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 168 ($2.03) to GBX 165 ($1.99) in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 146 ($1.76) to GBX 143 ($1.73) in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.00.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.28 and its 200-day moving average is $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82.
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
