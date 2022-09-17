Walleye Capital LLC Acquires 20,412 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 194.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,412 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 275.5% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ATVI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.58.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,810,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,810,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $76.02 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $86.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 6.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.51.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

