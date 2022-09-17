Walleye Capital LLC Acquires 5,583 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,092 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,399,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,260 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 25,924,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,144,760,000 after purchasing an additional 204,315 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,758,831 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,386,458,000 after purchasing an additional 757,743 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $953,393,000 after purchasing an additional 117,443 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $947,274,000. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $68.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.89. The company has a market capitalization of $183.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $106.34.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 60.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $66,870,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,800,247.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,399,174 shares of company stock worth $164,289,224. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

