Walleye Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 41,947 Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 23.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 26.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Trading Up 0.7 %

CAH opened at $66.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.77. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.85 and a twelve month high of $72.28.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 568.57% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 29.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAH. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

About Cardinal Health

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.