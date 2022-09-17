Walleye Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,208 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,029,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,499,000 after buying an additional 22,123 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 116,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 36,801 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 17,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 242,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,906,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Pure Storage

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 12,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $381,384.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,420.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Trading Up 0.1 %

PSTG stock opened at $28.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.75. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $36.71. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of -478.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.36.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a positive return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $646.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSTG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

