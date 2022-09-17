Walleye Capital LLC Buys 26,959 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 1,006.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 26,959 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,754,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,190,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,751 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,581,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,631,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,159 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,336,123,000 after purchasing an additional 174,753 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,725,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,999,000 after purchasing an additional 545,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 41.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,927,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $640,172,000 after buying an additional 2,613,172 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $238,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,563 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,888.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $238,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,888.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,281,387.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,279,020. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com lowered Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.21.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $46.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.09. The stock has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of -178.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.51. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.07 and a 1 year high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

