Walleye Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 239,979 FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLD)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 239,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMLD. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the first quarter worth $126,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the first quarter worth $265,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the first quarter worth $430,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the first quarter worth $489,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the first quarter worth $759,000.
FTAC Emerald Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of EMLD stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average of $9.80. FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $9.87.
FTAC Emerald Acquisition Profile
FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean/renewable energy, water sustainability, agricultural technology, shared economy software, and mobility sectors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FTAC Emerald Acquisition (EMLD)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Emerald Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Emerald Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.