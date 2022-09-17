Walleye Capital LLC Sells 35,915 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Walleye Capital LLC lessened its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,915 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Southern by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 44.0% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in Southern by 31.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,161,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,161,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,109,655. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SO. UBS Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

SO stock opened at $77.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $60.99 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.49 and its 200 day moving average is $73.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.77%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

