Walleye Capital LLC Sells 5,034 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Walleye Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,034 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 274.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 40,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after buying an additional 19,692 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,494,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,619,000 after buying an additional 1,781,374 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 129.7% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 72,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,936,000 after buying an additional 40,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank raised Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,445,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HLT opened at $130.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.41 and a 52 week high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.39%.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

