Walleye Capital LLC Takes $2.30 Million Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPT. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 64,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 996,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,117,000 after acquiring an additional 33,090 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $21,692,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,232,000 after acquiring an additional 21,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Camden Property Trust from $174.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on Camden Property Trust from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.62.

Camden Property Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

CPT stock opened at $129.00 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $125.17 and a twelve month high of $180.37. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $238,001.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,357.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Camden Property Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.