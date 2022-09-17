Walleye Capital LLC Takes $2.40 Million Position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 111,313 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in UiPath during the first quarter worth $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in UiPath by 110.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in UiPath during the first quarter worth $83,000. Cross Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in UiPath during the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in UiPath during the first quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Get UiPath alerts:

UiPath Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of NYSE PATH opened at $14.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.13. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 0.11. UiPath Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $242.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.68 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 42.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of UiPath from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of UiPath from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of UiPath from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of UiPath from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of UiPath from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UiPath news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $47,142.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,379.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other UiPath news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $471,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 426,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,834,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $47,142.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,882,379.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 165,321 shares of company stock valued at $3,177,103. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About UiPath

(Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.