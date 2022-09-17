Walleye Capital LLC Takes $2.40 Million Position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 111,313 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in UiPath during the first quarter worth $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in UiPath by 110.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in UiPath during the first quarter worth $83,000. Cross Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in UiPath during the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in UiPath during the first quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.
UiPath Stock Down 7.5 %
Shares of NYSE PATH opened at $14.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.13. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 0.11. UiPath Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $59.57.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of UiPath from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of UiPath from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of UiPath from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of UiPath from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of UiPath from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.97.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other UiPath news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $47,142.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,379.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other UiPath news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $471,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 426,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,834,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $47,142.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,882,379.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 165,321 shares of company stock valued at $3,177,103. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About UiPath
UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UiPath (PATH)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.