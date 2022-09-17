Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Trading 6.8% Higher

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.31 and last traded at $15.31. 1,330 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,230,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.34.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Warby Parker to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Warby Parker from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Warby Parker from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler started coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Warby Parker from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.64.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.87.

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). Warby Parker had a negative return on equity of 44.81% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. The business had revenue of $149.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 4,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $74,850.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,759.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 5,099 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $76,994.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 4,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $74,850.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,547 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,759.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Warby Parker during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the second quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Warby Parker by 542.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

