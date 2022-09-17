WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Price Target Lowered to $42.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of WestRock from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup cut shares of WestRock from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of WestRock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of WestRock from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.29.

WestRock Price Performance

WestRock stock opened at $34.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.46. WestRock has a 1 year low of $34.02 and a 1 year high of $54.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.35. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.03.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. WestRock had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that WestRock will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Insider Activity at WestRock

In related news, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $220,111.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $220,111.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $105,179.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,326 shares in the company, valued at $606,849.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of WestRock

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of WestRock by 634.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of WestRock by 56.1% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

