WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in WEX were worth $12,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in WEX by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in WEX by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 308,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,124,000 after buying an additional 23,322 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in WEX in the 1st quarter valued at $347,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in WEX in the 1st quarter valued at $2,414,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of WEX by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 6,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. 99.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WEX. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of WEX from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEX

WEX Price Performance

In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $204,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,002.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total transaction of $126,918.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,628.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $204,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,002.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,730 shares of company stock worth $460,494. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WEX stock opened at $146.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.81. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.01 and a 52 week high of $197.70.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $598.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.33 million. WEX had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.