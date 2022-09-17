Wolfe Research Upgrades Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) to “Outperform”

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $165.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on Masimo in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Masimo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Masimo from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.00.

Masimo Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $153.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.25. Masimo has a fifty-two week low of $112.07 and a fifty-two week high of $305.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $565.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.56 million. Masimo had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Masimo by 55.9% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,631 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 45,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,888,000 after purchasing an additional 23,226 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Masimo by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 856,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,940,000 after purchasing an additional 410,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Masimo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

