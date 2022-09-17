World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,023 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $13,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 270.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 67.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 74.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Down 0.8 %

World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $67.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.20. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.91 and a 12 month high of $75.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

World Wrestling Entertainment Dividend Announcement

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $328.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.38 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 54.63% and a net margin of 18.12%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WWE. Northcoast Research cut World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $159.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.80.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

