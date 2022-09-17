Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 68,548 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,648,616 shares.The stock last traded at $65.43 and had previously closed at $60.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WYNN has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group set a $67.00 price target on Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Wynn Resorts to $71.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.32.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $908.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.84 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $134,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,781 shares in the company, valued at $589,292.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $29,190,000. Natixis boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 460.4% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 419,070 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $23,881,000 after acquiring an additional 344,295 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 344.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 415,496 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $36,045,000 after acquiring an additional 322,073 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 6,658.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $11,168,000 after acquiring an additional 193,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,110,591 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $349,565,000 after acquiring an additional 146,960 shares during the period. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

See Also

