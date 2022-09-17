Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) COO Peter Goguen Sells 4,000 Shares

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) COO Peter Goguen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 112,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,735,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Peter Goguen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 8th, Peter Goguen sold 4,000 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $216,000.00.

Xometry Stock Performance

NASDAQ XMTR opened at $56.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -34.56 and a beta of 0.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.90. Xometry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.61 and a 1-year high of $67.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $95.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.90 million. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 15.95% and a negative net margin of 24.80%. On average, research analysts predict that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XMTR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Xometry from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Xometry from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Xometry from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Xometry from $44.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, CL King raised their price target on Xometry from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xometry

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Xometry by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,680,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,664,000 after purchasing an additional 51,333 shares during the period. Foundry Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xometry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,923,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Xometry by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,183,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,091,000 after purchasing an additional 247,522 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Xometry by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,139,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,630,000 after purchasing an additional 761,100 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xometry by 245.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,012,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

Featured Stories

