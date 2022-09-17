Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 62,976 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,321,430 shares.The stock last traded at $51.96 and had previously closed at $49.81.

The company has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.22. Yum China had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 14,846 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 386,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,287,000 after buying an additional 14,392 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,092,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

