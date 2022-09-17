Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 856.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,171 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,155,927,000 after purchasing an additional 462,751 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $266,928,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 98.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 181,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,886,000 after purchasing an additional 89,908 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 68.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,657,000 after purchasing an additional 77,500 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 18.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 482,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,546,000 after purchasing an additional 76,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

In other news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total transaction of $765,733.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,116. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet lowered Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $453.33.

ZBRA opened at $288.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $317.48 and a 200-day moving average of $345.88. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $283.72 and a 52-week high of $615.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Recommended Stories

